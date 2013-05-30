Barclays Kenya says Q1 pretax profit up 6 pct

NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in first quarter pretax profit to 3.1 billion shillings ($36.49 million), despite a dip in interest income that was cushioned by reduced operating expenses.

Total interest income dipped slightly to 5.14 billion shillings from 5.18 billion shillings in first quarter of this year, but operating costs fell 2 percent to 3.67 billion shillings, the bank said in a statement.