Barclays Kenya says Q1 pretax profit up 6 pct
May 30, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

Barclays Kenya says Q1 pretax profit up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in first quarter pretax profit to 3.1 billion shillings ($36.49 million), despite a dip in interest income that was cushioned by reduced operating expenses.

Total interest income dipped slightly to 5.14 billion shillings from 5.18 billion shillings in first quarter of this year, but operating costs fell 2 percent to 3.67 billion shillings, the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 84.9500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

