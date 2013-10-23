FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barco more cautious after Q3 sales drop
October 23, 2013 / 5:42 AM / 4 years ago

Barco more cautious after Q3 sales drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Belgian visual display technology company Barco said on Wednesday it was more cautious for the remainder of 2013 after sales in its leading projection business abruptly slipped in the third quarter.

The group, which had reported an increase of almost a third in projector sales in the first half, said sales of this unit declined by 1.1 percent in the third quarter.

Sales for all other divisions also decreased.

Barco, a maker of high-end digital screens for 3D cinemas, aircraft and hospitals, said it now expected low single digit growth for the full year, adding that the weak third quarter and the strong euro had made it more cautious. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

