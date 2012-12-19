FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barco buys majority in Norwegian projector maker
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
December 19, 2012 / 7:43 AM / in 5 years

Barco buys majority in Norwegian projector maker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Belgian visual technology company Barco said on Wednesday it had acquired a majority stake in a Norwegian projection technology firm to help it push deeper into the mid-sized segment of the projection market.

Barco, whose main growth engine in recent years has been digital cinema projectors, said it had bought a 61 percent stake in projectiondesign from private equity firm Herkules Capital. The remaining shares are held by minority shareholders.

Barco said the combination created a market leader in projection for large- and mid-sized venues and helped Barco expand into the mid-market segment and strengthen its number one position in high-performance projection technology.

Projectiondesign develops and manufactures projectors for a variety of professional markets, including training and simulation, visitor attracts, such at a museums and theme parks, and control rooms. It employs about 200 people and had 2011 sales of 57 million euros ($75.3 million).

No financial details of the deal were disclosed. ($1 = 0.7568 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.