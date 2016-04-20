Barco Q1 sales up on strong healthcare, enterprise units

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - Belgian digital display company Barco said on Wednesday its order book and quarterly sales had increased compared to the same period last year with growth in its units making products for hospitals and control rooms.

Barco, which makes products such as cinema projectors and high-resolution monitors, said growth in the first quarter came from its healthcare and enterprise units, while sales at the entertainment division were flat.

Overall, sales in the first quarter rose 5.6 percent to 255 million euros ($289.5 million) from a year earlier.

The group kept its 2016 outlook for core profit (EBITDA) to remain at the same level as in the previous year with sales growing in the mid-single digit range. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)