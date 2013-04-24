FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Barco revenues rise as projector sales rocket
April 24, 2013 / 7:00 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Barco revenues rise as projector sales rocket

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Projector sales up 30 pct, expansion in mid-market segment

* Barco reiterates forecast for 2013 growth (Adds order book, analyst comment)

By Claire Davenport

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Belgian visual display technology company Barco posted a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue as sales of projectors shot up 30 percent due to its expansion into the market for mid-sized projectors.

Revenue rose 15.1 percent to 276.3 million euros ($359.6 million), well above the 245 million euros forecast by broker Rabobank, which had seen Europe and a slowdown of digital cinema limiting growth.

Barco reiterated its expectation of profitable growth in 2013 albeit at a slower pace than 2012. Sales grew last year by 11 percent, also helped by expansion in the division supplying digital screens to hospitals.

The company’s order book at the end of the first quarter stood at 468.8 million euros, down 5.1 percent year-on-year, but up 1.6 percent from the end of last year.

“I would expect a positive share price reaction today,” said ING analyst Emmanuel Carlier. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting By Claire Davenport; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

