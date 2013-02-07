FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barco forecasts slower growth after strong 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 7, 2013 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Barco forecasts slower growth after strong 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Belgium visual display technology company Barco reported a higher than expected 24 percent increase in 2012 net profit on Thursday and forecast growth this year albeit at a slower pace.

Strong orders from the growing Chinese cinema market buoyed sales of digital cinema projectors, the market which has been the engine of the company’s growth for the last three years.

Barco said it expected to continue to generate profitable growth, but at a slower pace than in 2012. Barco’s order book stood at 461.2 million euros at the end of the year, 3.9 percent lower than at the close of 2011. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Ethan Bilby; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.