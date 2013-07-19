FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barco order book falls as military spending cuts bite
July 19, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Barco order book falls as military spending cuts bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - Belgium-based Barco, a maker of high-end digital screens for 3D cinemas, aircraft and hospitals, said its order book was lower in the first half compared with the same period last year, hit by cuts in military spending.

It said its order book was 440 million euros ($576.03 million) at the end of the first half, compared with 501.5 million euros in the same period last year.

It reiterated its forecast for profitable growth for 2013, although at a slower pace than in 2012. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

