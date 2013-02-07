FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barco aims for double-digit pct sales growth in 2013
February 7, 2013

Barco aims for double-digit pct sales growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Belgian visual display company Barco is aiming for double-digit percentage growth of sales this year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company earlier reported 11 percent sales growth in 2012 and a 24 percent increase of net profit.

“These are funny times and the fact that Europe has not been growing for us is something that makes us be a little cautious about 2013,” Eric Van Zele said.

However, he added that Barco was faring well in the rest of the globe, with digital cinema growth worldwide at between 5 and 6 percent per year.

“So we continue to aim for and develop strategic growth with an eye on double-digit growth,” Van Zele said. (Reporting by Ethan Bilby, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

