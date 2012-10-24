Barco Q3 sales rise by more than expected

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Belgian display and visual systems company Barco reported a greater than expected 13 percent increase in net sales on Wednesday and said profits had continued to grow.

The company, whose displays are used as scoreboards for sports stadiums, medical imaging systems, flight simulators and at pop concerts, said sales rose to 285 million euros, compared with the average of 272 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The company reported an order book of 503.3 million euros, a rise of 0.4 percent from the end of September 2011, and said that its operating profit and core earnings had increased year-on-year. (Reporting By Ethan Bilby)