FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barco Q3 sales rise by more than expected
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
October 24, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

Barco Q3 sales rise by more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Belgian display and visual systems company Barco reported a greater than expected 13 percent increase in net sales on Wednesday and said profits had continued to grow.

The company, whose displays are used as scoreboards for sports stadiums, medical imaging systems, flight simulators and at pop concerts, said sales rose to 285 million euros, compared with the average of 272 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The company reported an order book of 503.3 million euros, a rise of 0.4 percent from the end of September 2011, and said that its operating profit and core earnings had increased year-on-year. (Reporting By Ethan Bilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.