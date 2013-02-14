FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barco buys Taiwan-based content sharing company
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 14, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Barco buys Taiwan-based content sharing company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Belgian visual display technology group Barco said on Thursday it had bought a Taiwan-based company that specialised in wireless content sharing and WiFi-enabled presentations, to boost its presence both geographically and in this business.

The acquisition complements Barco’s ClickShare, a relatively new product which can connect multiple laptops to a central screen with the touch of a button.

Barco said Taiwan-based AWIND, which employs 60 people and had 2012 turnover of about 6 million euros, would boost ClickShare’s functionality to support mobile devices and applications. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.