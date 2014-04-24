BRIEF-Barco maintains FY guidance for moderate EBITDA growth

April 24 (Reuters) - Barco NV

* Incoming orders booked during the first quarter of 2014 were 253.2 million euro, a decrease of 7.3% compared to the first quarter of 2013 (a decrease of 4 percent at constant currency).

* Order book as of 31 march 2014 stood at 468.7 million euro, up 7.8 million euro compared to 31 december 2013 and level with march 2013.

* “Barco’s first quarter was weaker than anticipated” - CEO

* We are maintaining our guidance for moderate EBITDA growth in 2014 albeit now at similar 2013’s level of sales.

* Sales were 242.4 million euro, a decrease of 12.3% compared to the first quarter of 2013 (a decrease of 9% at constant currency)