BRIEF-Barco sees lower FY consolidated revenue

July 23 (Reuters) - Barco NV

* EBITDA was 54.9 million euro, compared to 76.7 million euro for 1H13. EBITDA margin was 11.0%, compared to 12.8% for the first half of 2013

* Sales totaled 498.0 million euro, a decrease of 16.7% from 597.9 million euro for the first half of 2013

* H1 order book stood at 479.8 million euro, increase of 9.1% compared to end of the first half 2013

* Expects to deliver consolidated revenues for the second half of 2014 that are ahead of the second half of 2013

* For the full year 2014 Barco expects consolidated revenues and EBITDA contribution to be slightly lower than in 2013

* Incoming orders amounted to 511.6 million euro, a decrease of 8.1% from 556.5 million euro for the first half of 2013

* CEO- implementing additional measures to curb spending and stimulate sales for the under-performing divisions