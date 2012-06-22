FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pasta maker Barilla appoints Unilever veteran as CEO
June 22, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Pasta maker Barilla appoints Unilever veteran as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Barilla, the world’s largest pasta maker, has appointed Claudio Colzani as chief executive from October, the family-owned Italian firm said on Friday.

Colzani, who spent 28 years at Unilever where he worked on sales and marketing in Italy before holding top positions in Brazil and France, will replace Massimo Potenza who left in November after a disagreement over the firm’s direction.

Colzani will be charged with implementing a plan to focus on global sales of pasta, sauces and readymade meals, as well as strengthening the bakery business, chairman Guido Barilla said.

On Tuesday, Barilla said it was looking to sell its only remaining German business, bakery chain Lieken as it moves away from lower-margin private label products, which supermarket chains sell under their own brand name, to higher-margin ones. (Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Dan Lalor)

