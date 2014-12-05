FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Barilla tests Chinese tastes for wok pasta
December 5, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Barilla tests Chinese tastes for wok pasta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Barilla, the world’s biggest pasta maker, is testing Chinese appetites for quick pasta meals that can be made in a wok which went on sale in the southern region of Guangzhou.

“We had a very positive response from Chinese retailers,” said a spokesman for Barilla on Friday, adding the group had put the product - Pasta Pronto - on the shelves of more than 1,000 supermarkets and 750 convenience stores.

The new product, which was launched officially on Nov. 25, is the outcome of more than two years of research to create a pasta meal in a wok, without using pots and drainers.

The Parma-based company did not give a sales target for Pasta Pronto in China and said it would limit the product to certain regions for the first three months to test appetites.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
