Pasta maker Barilla to fall short of 2020 revenue target

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Barilla, the world’s biggest pasta maker, warned it would not reach its target of 6 billion euros in revenue by 2020 because growth was running short of the level needed to reach that objective.

The company posted a scant 1 percent rise in yearly revenue to 3.25 billion euros ($3.6 billion), reflecting the negative impact of weaker emerging markets’ currencies against the euro.

“We will lift our revenues to 6 billion euros, but not by 2020 because this would have implied to a 5 percent rate of growth in recent years we did not achieve,” Chief Executive Claudio Colzani said, without giving a new timeframe.

Chairman Guido Barilla said the group would launch a range of kits in coming weeks to cook rice, pasta and pizza in a new type of microwave oven built by home-appliances maker Whirlpool .

Barilla, also well known for its pasta sauces and bakery products, was founded in 1877 and it is run by the fourth generation of the Barillas.

At a time when family-owned coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage group is going public on the Milan bourse, the pasta maker said it had a different strategy in mind.

“The family’s and the company’s idea is to continue to grow as it has done so far, without going public,” Colzani said, adding the group has enough financial resources to grow and make acquisitions.

Net debt fell to 250 million euros at the end of last year, from 347 million in 2013. Core profit in 2014 was up 4 percent to 427 million euros. ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)