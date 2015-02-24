FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baring Asia raises $4 bln for 6th Asia fund
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 24, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

Baring Asia raises $4 bln for 6th Asia fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday it had raised $3.99 billion for its sixth Asia fund, the second-largest private equity funding ever for investments into the region as sovereign wealth funds and other investors flock to growth opportunities in Asia.

The fund surpasses the $3.9 billion that Carlyle Group raised for its fourth Asia fund last year, and is second only to KKR & Co’s $6 billion Asia fund raised in 2013.

The Baring Asia Private Equity Fund VI is 60 percent larger than its previous fund for the region, and exceeds its target of $3.3 billion, the firm said in a statement, adding to the massive pool of cash private equity firms have raised recently for buyout deals.

The fund will target companies in Asia, and those in Europe and North America that are focusing on expanding their presence in Asia. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.