FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baring agrees to sell Net Japan holding to Orix Corp
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Baring agrees to sell Net Japan holding to Orix Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - Baring Private Equity Asia has agreed to sell its controlling stake in precious metal, jewelry and diamond recycler Net Japan Co to Orix Corp for around 21 billion yen ($204.74 million), according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Baring said in a statement that it was selling the stake to Orix without disclosing the value of the deal.

The deal valued Net Japan at over 30 billion yen, said the source, who could not be named as details of the deal were private.

The private equity firm invested in Tokyo-headquartered Net Japan in 2012. Net Japan has 11 branches in Japan, including Tokyo, Sapporo, Sendai, Kofu, Nagoya, Kanazawa, Osaka, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Yokohama and Matsuyama.

Asia private equity firm Baring has total committed capital of over $5 billion.

$1 = 102.5700 Japanese Yen Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.