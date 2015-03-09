FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Baring appoints Rod Aldridge head of EMEA wholesale business
March 9, 2015

MOVES-Baring appoints Rod Aldridge head of EMEA wholesale business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Baring Asset Management, a part of the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co, said it appointed Rod Aldridge the head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) wholesale business.

Aldridge, based in London, was most recently the head of the firm’s UK wholesale distribution.

He replaces Oliver Morath, who resigned from Baring to pursue another opportunity in the industry.

Aldridge joined the company in 2008 from Gartmore Investment Management, where he was the head of UK retail distribution. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

