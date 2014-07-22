BRIEF-Baring Private Equity Asia acquires substantial stake in Cath Kidston

July 22 (Reuters) - Baring Private Equity Asia

* Announced today that funds advised by firm have acquired a substantial stake in uk-based global lifestyle brand company, Cath Kidston, from its existing majority shareholder TA associates

* Baring Asia will have equal ownership with TA, and will partner with TA and current management team to expand brand and further develop its network in asia

* UBS acted as exclusive financial advisor to TA associates and Cath Kidston on transaction

* Baring Private Equity Asia advises funds that manage more than $5 billion in committed capital.