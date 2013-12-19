Darden to spin off or sell Red Lobster restaurant chain

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc said it would sell or spin off its Red Lobster business, buckling under pressure from activist investor Barington Capital Group.

Barington wants Darden to split into two companies - one that operates its mature Olive Garden and Red Lobster chains and another that includes its higher-growth LongHorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52, Capital Grille, Yard House, Eddie V’s and Bahama Breeze restaurants.

A source familiar with the situation said Darden subsequently hired Goldman Sachs as financial adviser.