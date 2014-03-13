FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Barloworld in talks to sell Australia auto dealerships
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's Barloworld in talks to sell Australia auto dealerships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - South African transport group Barloworld Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its Australian auto retail business, it said shortly after the stock market closed on Thursday.

Barloworld, which runs seven auto showrooms in Sydney and Melbourne, did not say who it talking to or how much the business could fetch.

The company said the deal fell below the Johannesburg bourse’s transactions threshold for mandatory disclosure or shareholder approval, indicating the value would be less than 5 percent of its market capitalisation.

Shares in Barloworld closed slightly higher at 106.37 rand, giving it market capitalisation of 24.5 billion rand ($2.26 billion). (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.