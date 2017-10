JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South African industrial group Barloworld said on Friday it has acquired a controlling stake in Manline, a diversified logistics provider.

“The transaction involved the disposal of DTS (Dedicated Transport Services) together with a 40 million rand cash contribution, in exchange for shares in Manline,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Stoddard)