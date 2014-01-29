FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barloworld says overall Q1 trading results ahead of prior year
#Daimler
January 29, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Barloworld says overall Q1 trading results ahead of prior year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Barloworld Ltd : * Says first quarter of the 2014 financial year has delivered a solid group performance * Says in Russia activity continues to be impacted by the slowdown in coal mining * Says improved performance in Angola has contributed positively to the result * Says after sales revenue also reflected pleasing growth compared to the prior year * Says firm order book for Southern Africa at December 2013 remains in line with September 2013 * Says Iberia activity remained subdued in Q1, some early signs of improving economic conditions in Spain * In Russia, firm order book has reduced slightly from September following the machine deliveries to polyus * Says the agriculture business had a slow start to the year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
