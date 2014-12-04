FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barnes & Noble to buy Microsoft's stake in Nook business
December 4, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Barnes & Noble to buy Microsoft's stake in Nook business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc said it would buy Microsoft Corp’s 17 percent stake in its Nook business, comprising e-readers, e-books and college bookstores.

The company said its total revenue fell 2.6 percent to $1.69 billion in the second quarter, hurt mainly by its Nook business.

Net income fell to $12.3 million, or 12 cents per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 1 from $13.2 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Pearson Plc owns 5 percent of the Nook business. (Reporting By Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
