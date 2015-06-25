Barnes & Noble sales fall 10.4 percent

June 25 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc reported a fall in sales for the fourth consecutive quarter as demand for the company’s Nook tablets continued to fall and customers stayed away from its brick-and-mortar bookstores.

The largest U.S. bookstore chain said its net loss narrowed to $19.4 million, or 37 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 2, from $36.7 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10.4 percent to $1.18 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)