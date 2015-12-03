FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barnes & Noble's comparable sales fall 1 pct
December 3, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Barnes & Noble's comparable sales fall 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reported a 1 percent decline in quarterly comparable store sales, hurt by store closures, lower online sales and weak demand for its Nook tablets.

The company reported a net loss of $39.2 million, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a profit of $12.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell 4.5 percent to $894.7 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

