UPDATE 2-Barnes & Noble reports surprise drop in comparable sales

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reported a surprise fall in quarterly comparable store sales, hurt by store closures, lower online sales and weak demand for its Nook tablets.

The company’s shares were down 8.3 percent at $11.05 in extended trading on Thursday.

Stiff competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc has hurt sales at Barnes & Noble’s brick-and-mortar bookstores and demand for its Nook e-reader remains weak.

Despite bold measures to sell a variety of merchandise at its stores including toys, signed books and craft brewing kits, sales at the company’s retail division fell 3.1 percent to $860.7 million in the second quarter ended Oct. 31.

Excluding the Nook digital unit, comparable store sales fell 0.5 percent.

Analysts on average had expected comparable retail store sales to rise 1 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

However, current-quarter comparable sales, excluding sales of Nook products, were up 1.1 percent through the Black Friday weekend.

Sales at the Nook division fell 32 percent to $43.5 million in the second quarter, while total comparable store sales dropped 1 percent.

The company reported a net loss of $39.2 million, or 52 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $12.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell 4.5 percent to $894.7 million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $917.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)