FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bookstore chain Barnes & Noble's profit rises 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Bookstore chain Barnes & Noble's profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by cost cutting in its Nook digital business.

The company said on Tuesday net income rose to $72.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31, from $63.2 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined to $1.96 billion from $2.0 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.