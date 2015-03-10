Bookstore chain Barnes & Noble's profit rises 14 pct

March 10 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by cost cutting in its Nook digital business.

The company said on Tuesday net income rose to $72.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31, from $63.2 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined to $1.96 billion from $2.0 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)