Barnes & Noble sales fall for 5th straight quarter
September 9, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Barnes & Noble sales fall for 5th straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reported a decline in sales for the fifth consecutive quarter, hurt by store closures, lower online sales and weak demand for its Nook tablets.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $34.9 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 1, from $28.4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.5 percent to $1.22 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

