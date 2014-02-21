FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

G Asset offers to buy 51 percent stake in Barnes & Noble or Nook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Investment firm G Asset Management said on Friday that it had offered to take a 51 percent stake in either Barnes & Noble Inc or in the bookseller’s Nook digital books and device business.

G Asset said the proposal for Barnes & Noble as a whole would be for $22 per share, while the offer for Nook would be for $5 per share. The firm said it had made an earlier offer in November.

Barnes & Noble shares were up 7.2 percent at $17.99 in afternoon trading.

A Barnes & Noble spokeswoman declined to comment beyond confirming that the company had received G Asset’s offer.

