Barnes & Noble holiday comparable sales fall 5.5 percent
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
January 9, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Barnes & Noble holiday comparable sales fall 5.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc on Thursday reported a 5.5 percent decrease in comparable sales at its bookstores and on its website over the holiday period, caused largely by a drop in the number of Nook e-reader devices sold.

However, excluding Nook devices and accessories, comparable-store sales declined only 0.2 percent in the nine weeks ended Dec. 28, compared with a much steeper decline in the three months ended in late October, suggesting its main bookselling business was stabilizing.

Revenue for its Nook business, including e-readers and tablets as well as digital books, fell 60.5 percent from a year earlier. Barnes & Noble did not introduce new tablets for the 2012 holiday season while it did so a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

