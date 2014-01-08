FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barnes & Noble names head of digital division as new CEO
January 8, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Barnes & Noble names head of digital division as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc said on Wednesday that Michael Huseby, the head of its digital division, has been named chief executive, effective immediately.

The largest U.S. bookstore chain had been without a CEO since William Lynch resigned in July in the wake of several quarters of poor sales of Barnes & Noble’s Nook e-readers.

Huseby joined Barnes & Noble as finance chief in March 2012, and last summer was made head of its Nook digital unit.

The bookseller, which is contending with declining book sales, is set to report its holiday sales on Thursday.

