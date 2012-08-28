FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barnes & Noble taps retailer Lewis for British Nook push
August 28, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Barnes & Noble taps retailer Lewis for British Nook push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc said on Tuesday that John Lewis, Britain’s biggest department store group, will be its first partner in the push to sell its Nook electronic readers in Britain.

John Lewis will be the first retailer outside the United States to sell the U.S. bookstore chain’s Nook devices, which compete primarily with Amazon.com Inc’s Kindle and Apple Inc’s iPad. John Lewis will sell the devices at each of its 37 British stores.

Barnes & Noble said last week it would bring the Nook devices to Britain, in its first international foray, but did not identify its local partners.

