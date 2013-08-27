FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barnes & Noble's retail head sells shares
August 27, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

Barnes & Noble's retail head sells shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc’s retail group head Mitchell Klipper sold about two-thirds of his shares in the beleaguered retailer in the past few days, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Klipper, 55, who has been the chief executive of Barnes & Noble’s retail group since March 2010, sold about 400,996 shares at prices ranging from $13.99 to $14.53, raising more than $5.5 million, the filing showed. ()

As of the company’s recent proxy filing dated July 29, Klipper owned 622,000 shares. He is the second-highest paid executive of the company and owns about 1 percent of its outstanding shares.

The disclosure comes a week after the largest U.S. bookstore chain’s founder and top shareholder, Leonard Riggio, suspended plans to make an offer for the retail business.

