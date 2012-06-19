FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2012 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

Barnes & Noble 4th-quarter loss narrows

June 19 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc reported a narrower quarterly net loss on Tuesday as sales at its bookstores improved, even as it continued to invest in its Nook e-reader business.

Revenue at its Nook business, including e-books and the devices, fell 19 percent $164 million during the fourth quarter, which ended April 28, as the company took returns of the Nook Simple Touch reader that did not sell as well as expected during the holiday season.

Barnes & Noble reported a net loss of $57.7 million, or $1.08 per share, for the quarter, compared with $59.4 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Same-store sales at its 700 superstores rose 4.5 percent compared with the year-earlier quarter.

