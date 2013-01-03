FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barnes & Noble revenue falls sharply, sells fewer Nook devices
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Barnes & Noble revenue falls sharply, sells fewer Nook devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc on Thursday reported a 10.9 percent decrease in sales at its bookstores and on its website over the holiday period, led by a drop in the number of Nook devices sold.

Sales at stores open at least 15 months fell 3.1 percent, excluding Nook products, as the number of shoppers visiting its stores declined.

Its Nook business, which includes the e-readers and tablets as well as digital books, saw revenue fall 12.6 percent from a year earlier. The holiday period covered the nine weeks ended Dec. 29.

