FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barnes & Noble Nook and retail sales plunge, forecasts more pain
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Barnes & Noble Nook and retail sales plunge, forecasts more pain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc reported on Tuesday that its quarterly net loss more than doubled as sales of its Nook device and e-books continued to plunge and business at its bookstores declined.

The largest U.S. bookstore chain reported a net loss of $118.6 million, or $2.11 per share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended April 27, compared with a loss of $56.9 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue of its Nook business, including e-books and devices, fell 34 percent as it sold fewer e-readers and tablets and slashed prices.

At its namesake bookstores, sales at stores open at least 15 months fell 8.8 percent. Barnes & Noble expects retail sales to be down by a high single digit percentage in its new fiscal year.

Companywide, revenue was down 7.4 percent to $1.28 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.