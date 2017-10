April 27 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Barnes Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as sales grew in its aerospace and industrial businesses, and reaffirmed its 2012 outlook.

Barnes’ income from continuing operations rose to $23.0 million, or 41 cents per share, from $20.2 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

First-quarter sales rose 5 percent to $303.1 million.