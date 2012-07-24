FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barnes & Noble retracts half of CEO stock option grant
July 24, 2012 / 12:34 AM / 5 years ago

Barnes & Noble retracts half of CEO stock option grant

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. bookstore chain Barnes & Noble Inc has been forced to retract 500,000 stock options issued to Chief Executive William Lynch after breaking its own rules on the amount of options it can grant an employee in a three-year period.

The original grant was for a million options, which along with cash components and other stock grants would have given Lynch compensation in fiscal 2012 of $15.3 million, up from $1.6 million a year earlier, Barnes & Noble said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Half of these options would now be deemed “ineffective”, giving Lynch compensation of $10 million in fiscal 2012, it said.

Barnes & Noble has put a proposal to shareholders that will allow it to grant the remaining 500,000 stock options to Lynch. Shareholders will vote on the proposal at the company’s annual meeting on Sept. 11.

