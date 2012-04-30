Microsoft to invest $300 mln in Barnes & Noble's digital business

April 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp will invest $300 million in Barnes & Noble Inc’s digital and college businesses in a deal that values the businesses at $1.7 billion.

Microsoft will get a 17.6 percent stake in the new unit, called Newco, while Barnes & Noble will own about 82.4 percent, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

On January 5, Barnes & Noble, the No. 1 U.S. bookstore chain, said it may spin off its digital business.

Barnes & Noble and Microsoft have settled their patent litigation, the companies said.