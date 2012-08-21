Barnes & Noble posts smaller first-qtr loss

Aug 21(Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc reported a smaller first-quarter net loss on Tuesday, helped by a pickup in sales of digital content and the popularity of the Fifty Shades series.

Revenue at its Nook business, including e-books and devices, were $192 million for the quarter, more or less flat from last year. Total revenue increased 2.5 percent to $1.5 billion.

The largest U.S. bookstore chain reported a net loss of $41 million, or 78 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 28, compared with a let loss of $56.6 million, or 99 cents, a year earlier.