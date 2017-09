BRIEF-Baron de Ley 9-month revenue up 7.2 pct to 60.8 mln euros

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Baron De Ley SA :

* 9-month revenue up 7.2 percent to 60.8 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA down 4.6 percent at 23.3 million euros

* 9-month cash flow up 6.0 percent to 24.5 million euros

* 9-month profit after tax up 18.6 percent to 16.6 million euros

* 9-month net financial debt at 96.0 million euros at Sept 30 versus 96.3 million euros last year

* 9-month bottled wine sale up 3 percent to 55.5 million euros

* Sees FY sales comparable to last year

* 9-month bottled wine sales export up 3.6 percent versus last year Source text: bit.ly/1slTShc

