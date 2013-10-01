FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barracuda Networks files for IPO of up to $100 mln
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

Barracuda Networks files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Barracuda Networks, a security and data protection company, filed for an initial public offering of up to $100 million, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Founded in 2003, the Campbell, California-based Barracuda reported gross billings of $150.5 million for the six months ending Aug. 31, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barracuda provides security products that protect against malicious content, viruses, and spam and counts Boeing Co , International Business Machines Corp, Oracle Corp and Starbucks Corp among its customers.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase & Co and Bank of America are serving as some the company’s underwriters.

Barracuda, which intends to apply to list common stock under the symbol “cuda,” recently raised $130 million from investors Sequoia Capital and Francisco Partners.

Several security software companies have tapped the public markets in recent months including FireEye Inc, whose shares climbed 80 percent in their trading debut on Sept. 20.

Reuters reported in June that Barracuda was interviewing banks to lead an IPO later this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.