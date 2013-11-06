FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyber security company Barracuda's shares soar in debut
November 6, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Cyber security company Barracuda's shares soar in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc, a data storage and security company, rose as much as 31 percent in their trading debut, valuing the company at about $1.18 billion.

The company raised about $75 million after its offering was priced at $18 per share, the low end of its expected price range.

The Campbell, California-based company sold 4.1 million shares.

Barracuda’s shares opened at $22.20 and touched a high of $23.61 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the lead underwriters. (Reporting By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

