Housebuilder Barratt appoints John Allan as chairman designate

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments has appointed Dixons Retail’s current chairman, John Allan, as its chairman designate, the British housebuilder said on Tuesday.

Allan will replace Bob Lawson who has chaired Britain’s largest housebuilder by volume since July 2008. He will join the board on Aug. 1 and will succeed Lawson on Nov. 12.

Allan was previously the chief executive of logistics group Exel for 11 years, and following its acquisition of Deutsche Post, became chief financial officer.