Barratt says reaction to buy-to-let budget changes "very overdone"
July 9, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Barratt says reaction to buy-to-let budget changes "very overdone"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Barratt Developments said the market reaction to changes in the tax breaks for some buy-to-let landlords was overdone, with the new rules not affecting the strong fundamentals underpinning the market.

Shares in builders, including Barratt, fell sharply on Wednesday after finance minister George Osborne said he would reduce the tax relief on buy-to-let mortgages for higher rate taxpayers.

“The reaction in the market yesterday was very overdone,” Chief Executive David Thomas told Reuters.

Barratt’s shares opened up 1 percent on Thursday after the group said pretax profit for the year to end-June would beat markets forecasts.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
