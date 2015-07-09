FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Builder Barratt sees better-than-expected profit in strong market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Barratt Developments said it expected to report a better-than-expected 45 percent rise in profit for the year to end-June after it completed more homes than forecast, and helped by house price inflation.

The company said pretax profit would come in at around 565 million pounds ($870.5 million), beating a market consensus of 555 million pounds, compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The group said it expected further progress in its 2016 financial year. “The fundamentals for the market remain very positive,” it said on Thursday.

$1 = 0.6491 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char

