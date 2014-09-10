Barratt sees housing market returning to normal as profit doubles

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Barratt Developments said it predicted a return to more normal seasonal trends in Britain’s housing market as it posted a full-year pretax profit up over 100 percent.

The group posted profit before tax of 390.6 million pounds(629.8 million US dollar), in line with analyst expectations, and said the average selling price of a property was up 12.9 percent to 241,600 pounds.

The builder said it foresaw a cooling of the market as the effect of a government “Help to Buy” scheme, which was introduced in April 2013 to enable buyers with small deposits to get a mortgage, begins to bed in.