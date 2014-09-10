FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barratt sees housing market returning to normal as profit doubles
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Barratt sees housing market returning to normal as profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Barratt Developments said it predicted a return to more normal seasonal trends in Britain’s housing market as it posted a full-year pretax profit up over 100 percent.

The group posted profit before tax of 390.6 million pounds(629.8 million US dollar), in line with analyst expectations, and said the average selling price of a property was up 12.9 percent to 241,600 pounds.

The builder said it foresaw a cooling of the market as the effect of a government “Help to Buy” scheme, which was introduced in April 2013 to enable buyers with small deposits to get a mortgage, begins to bed in.

1 US dollar = 0.6202 British pound Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.