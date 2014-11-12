Builder Barratt says on track for margins rise after sales boost

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain biggest housebuilder by volume Barratt said on Wednesday it was confident that its gross margins would rise on the back of strong sales, particularly in London, becoming the latest builder to post buoyant results.

Barratt, which built just over 14,800 homes in the year to June 2014, said it would meet its group sales target of 15,000 completions in the coming year and was on track to see gross margins rise to at least 20 percent by 2017.