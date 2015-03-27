FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Housebuilder Barratt names FD David Thomas as new CEO
March 27, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Housebuilder Barratt names FD David Thomas as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Barratt Developments named David Thomas as its next chief executive, promoting the group finance director to the top job after Mark Clare said he would step down after nine years in the role.

Barratt, Britain’s biggest housebuilder by volume, said on Friday that Thomas would take over from July 1 and his appointment followed a thorough review supported by external advisers.

The search for a new finance director was underway, the company said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

